Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.90 Million Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,462 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $800,710 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

