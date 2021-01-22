Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,490 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Ranpak worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ranpak by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 170,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

