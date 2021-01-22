Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,562 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Universal Insurance worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Universal Insurance by 340.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Insurance by 279.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

NYSE UVE opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $488.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $255.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Springer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,781.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $95,711.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,502,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,608.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $229,205. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

