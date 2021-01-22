Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $133.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $134.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

