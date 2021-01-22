Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 230,835 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Cerus worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 401,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cerus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135,342 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cerus by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 157,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $326,882.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,239.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,234. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

