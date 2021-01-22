Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TPIC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.