Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.06 Million Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,694,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ichor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Ichor by 36.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 175,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 46,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.