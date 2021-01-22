Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $355.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $361.47.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

