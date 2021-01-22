Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,277,000 after acquiring an additional 168,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 46.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,330,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

DHR stock opened at $233.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

