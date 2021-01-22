Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,567 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,564. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $251.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 127.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day moving average of $188.84. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

