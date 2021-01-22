Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 291,323 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 78,735.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Cousins Properties worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,130 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $266,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cousins Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 140.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of CUZ opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

