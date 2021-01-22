Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,303 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,468.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

NYSE:IEX opened at $195.53 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

