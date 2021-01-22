Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDTX. Wedbush began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 8,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $269,829.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $238,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,484 shares of company stock worth $4,407,810 in the last ninety days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

