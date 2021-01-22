Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Shares of TSCO opened at $155.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $160.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.