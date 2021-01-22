Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,583 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $306.46 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.07.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.09.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

