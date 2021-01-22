Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,583 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
ADSK stock opened at $306.46 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.07.
ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.09.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
