Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $6,197,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $88.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

