Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

MANH opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.