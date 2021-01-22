Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 1,716,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.