Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,134. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

