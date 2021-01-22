Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,303 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,119,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $327.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

