Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 1.02% of Perficient worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $82,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Perficient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 979,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 8.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 328,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Perficient by 13.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,436 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,484,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.04 per share, for a total transaction of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,115.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

