Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas Buys 15,500 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16.
PEY traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.84. 499,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,041. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.75. The stock has a market cap of C$633.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$86.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1007407 EPS for the current year.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.
