Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 747,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,248 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 204,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

