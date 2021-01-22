Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.