Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

