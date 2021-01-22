Phantasma (SOUL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $204,538.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $204,538.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,812.07 or 0.99860317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016402 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

