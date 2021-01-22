Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0958 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $242,990.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,854.66 or 1.00196203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

