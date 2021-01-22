Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

