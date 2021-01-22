Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.