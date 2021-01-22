Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.