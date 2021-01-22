Phoenix Global Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $26,916.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00125076 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00579679 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,441,941,149 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

