PhoenixDAO Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $69,535.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00069585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040122 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

