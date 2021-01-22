Phoneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $87,351.53 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Phoneum has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $87,351.53 and $1,041.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.26 or 0.00601365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.22 or 0.04428343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017131 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

