Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

