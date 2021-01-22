PIBBLE (PIB) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $72,428.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIB is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars.

