Pickle Finance Achieves Market Cap of $10.23 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for $10.73 or 0.00032995 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $10.23 million and $605,442.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,289,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,186 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

