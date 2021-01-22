PieDAO DOUGH v2 Achieves Market Cap of $9.77 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and $33,975.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00053275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00125874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00278776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040164 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,199,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,708,849 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

