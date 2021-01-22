Pierre R. Breber Sells 13,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.