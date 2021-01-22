Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Acquires 85,851 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 292.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,851 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 3.2% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.