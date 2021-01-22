Pinkcoin Price Down 12.5% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $971,206.44 and $7,563.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00322692 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00033193 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003920 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.49 or 0.01482372 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,765,391 coins and its circulating supply is 424,504,955 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

