Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Up 6.4%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.17. 6,362,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 757% from the average session volume of 742,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

About Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

