Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.53 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $186,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,450.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,547 shares of company stock worth $9,584,530. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 238,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

