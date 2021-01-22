Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.