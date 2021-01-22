Piper Sandler Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $730.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $680.00 to $730.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $726.94.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $798.67 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $791.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $721.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

