Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

