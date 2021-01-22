Piper Sandler Comments on Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.34.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 170,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

