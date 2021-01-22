Piper Sandler Weighs in on Funko, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Funko in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million.

FNKO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

FNKO stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $576.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Funko by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in Funko by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

