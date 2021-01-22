Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $21.08 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $21.08 million and $223,328.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00271819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00086310 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00032946 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

