PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $5,597.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

