Pirl Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Pirl has a market cap of $797,582.60 and $14,904.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,143.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.68 or 0.03737295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00416357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.01337707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00538396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00409884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00262715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

