PIVX (PIVX) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $26.35 million and $612,303.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001885 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

